Tecno Pova 8 Pro 5G Lamborghini edition launched
The limited-edition smartphone gets a Lamborghini-inspired design while retaining the Pova 8 Pro’s gaming-focused hardware.
Tecno has collaborated with the Italian luxury brand Tonino Lamborghini to release their first smartphone called Tecno Pova 8 Pro 5G Tonino Lamborghini Limited Edition.
This phone uses the color black and red along with a special designed Rear Pulse Line, and the Alive Matrix Display is also customizable.
Specifications:
- Display: 6.78-inch HyperLux AMOLED, 1.5K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultimate 5G
- RAM: Up to 12GB + 12GB extended RAM
- Storage: Up to 512GB
- Rear camera: 50MP Sony LYT-700C OIS + 8MP ultra-wide
- Front camera: 13MP
- Battery: 6,500mAh
- Charging: 45W fast charging
- OS: Android 16 with HiOS 16
- Protection: IP68/IP69/IP69K
- Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC
- Special features: Alive Matrix Display, Pulse Line, in-display fingerprint sensor
- Weight: 189g
The company has not yet revealed the price or availability details for the limited-edition model.