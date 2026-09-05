Tecno Pova 8 Pro 5G Lamborghini edition launched

The limited-edition smartphone gets a Lamborghini-inspired design while retaining the Pova 8 Pro’s gaming-focused hardware.

By Anustupa Mishra
tecno pova 8 pro 5g

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Tecno has collaborated with the Italian luxury brand Tonino Lamborghini to release their first smartphone called Tecno Pova 8 Pro 5G Tonino Lamborghini Limited Edition.

This phone uses the color black and red along with a special designed Rear Pulse Line, and the Alive Matrix Display is also customizable.

Specifications:

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  • Display: 6.78-inch HyperLux AMOLED, 1.5K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultimate 5G
  • RAM: Up to 12GB + 12GB extended RAM
  • Storage: Up to 512GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP Sony LYT-700C OIS + 8MP ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 13MP
  • Battery: 6,500mAh
  • Charging: 45W fast charging
  • OS: Android 16 with HiOS 16
  • Protection: IP68/IP69/IP69K
  • Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC
  • Special features: Alive Matrix Display, Pulse Line, in-display fingerprint sensor
  • Weight: 189g

The company has not yet revealed the price or availability details for the limited-edition model.

Also Read: Xiaomi Poco X8 Power with 10,000 mAh battery launched in India

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