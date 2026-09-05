Tecno Pova 8 Pro 5G Lamborghini edition launched

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Tecno has collaborated with the Italian luxury brand Tonino Lamborghini to release their first smartphone called Tecno Pova 8 Pro 5G Tonino Lamborghini Limited Edition.

This phone uses the color black and red along with a special designed Rear Pulse Line, and the Alive Matrix Display is also customizable.

Specifications:

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Display: 6.78-inch HyperLux AMOLED, 1.5K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultimate 5G

RAM: Up to 12GB + 12GB extended RAM

Storage: Up to 512GB

Rear camera: 50MP Sony LYT-700C OIS + 8MP ultra-wide

Front camera: 13MP

Battery: 6,500mAh

Charging: 45W fast charging

OS: Android 16 with HiOS 16

Protection: IP68/IP69/IP69K

Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC

Special features: Alive Matrix Display, Pulse Line, in-display fingerprint sensor

Weight: 189g

The company has not yet revealed the price or availability details for the limited-edition model.