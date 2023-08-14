Tecno Pova 5 Pro 5G launched at Rs 14,999 in India, offers Dimensity 6080 processor

Tecno has launched the new Pova 5 Pro 5G in India at Rs 14,999 and the smartphone will be available from Amazon.in starting from August 22. The key specs of the smartphone include MediaTek Dimensity 6080 Processor, Full HD display with 120Hz refresh rate and much more.

The Pova 5 Pro is powered by an Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 6080 6nm processor that is paired with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. In terms of RAM, the smartphone gets 8GB LPDDR4x RAM that is paired with 128GB storage or 256GB storage. There is a provision for microSD card too on the smartphone. Tecno ships the smartphone with HiOS 13 based on Android 13 OS.

In terms of optics, the Tecno Pova Pro 5G gets a 50MP rear camera with f/1.6 aperture and secondary AI camera. There is a dual LED flash on the rear camera module too. On the front we get a 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture LED flash.

A 5000mAh battery is offered on the device and it is compatible with 68W fast charging. The battery can be charged up to 50% in 15 minutes while full charge takes 44 minutes. A 10W reverse charging in also available on the device.

We get side-mounted fingerprint sensor along with 3.5mm audio jack and stereo speakers. The dimensions of the smartphone are 168.5×76.5x9mm. Connectivity features on the device include 5G, Dual 4G VOLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C for charging and much more.

The device gets two variants. While 8GB RAM + 128GB model of Tecno Pova 5 Pro 5 costs Rs 14,999, the 8GB + 256GB model costs Rs 15,999. The smartphone is available in Silver Fantasy and Dark Illusion color variants.