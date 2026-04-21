Tecno Pop X 5G debuts with 6,500mAh battery and Dimensity 6400 SoC

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Tecno has announced the latest member in its Pop series – the Pop X 5G. The device is packed with array of AI features and has a new design with a massive battery of 6,500mAh and a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset.

The Tecno Pop X 5G fresh new design and features a 6.78-inch IPS LCD with HD+ display with 720 x 1,576px resolution, 560 nits peak brightness, and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Pop X 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of Ram and 128GB of storage.

At the rear, the smartphone sports a horizontal camera visor which houses have a single 13MP main camera accompanied by an LED flash. The camera deco is made out of 6-series aerospace-grade aluminum, just like on the Spark 50. Pop X 5G also features IP64 ingress protection and is 8.2mm thick.

Pop X 5G boots HiOS 16 based on Android 16. It also packs some AI features including Tecno’s AI suite, including AI Noise Cancellation, AI Writing Assistant, AI Eraser 2.0, AI Image Extender and AI Flash Snap.

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The device also sports a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well as a headphone jack and expandable storage via the dual SIM slot. The device also has FreeLink capabilities for direct text and calling to other compatible Tecno devices without cellular connectivity.

It packs a 6,500mAh battery with 45W wired charging.

Price, sale

Tecno Pop X is available in Midnight Blue and Ripple Green colors. The base version with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage starts at Rs 15,999, while the 6/128GB trim will go for Rs 17,999. The smartphone will go on sales begining on Friday, April 24. Customers can buy it through Amazon India.

Also Read: OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra to debut along with a dedicated gaming controller on April 28