Tecno Phantom X2 Pro with retractable portrait lens launched in India: Pre-order it now

Tecno Phantom X2 Pro has been launched in India as Tecno Mobile’s latest premium smartphone under its Phantom X2 series. The flagship smartphone features a retractable portrait lens camera for closer shots and a slim and light body. It is priced under Rs 50,000 for the Indian market. The Phantom X2 Pro is now available for pre-order on Amazon and at retail stores. The sale of the device will begin staring from January 24.

The smartphone also features a 6.8-inch HD curved AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC and runs on Android 12 OS.

Tecno Phantom X2 Pro Price

Tecno Phantom X2 Pro is priced at Rs 49,999 for the single 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model, which makes it one of the most expensive smartphones launched by the company yet. It is offered in two colour options– Moonlight Silver and Stardust Grey.

Early buyers can also avail an additional Rs 5,000 exchange bonus, 12 months of Amazon Prime membership and 6 months of no-cost EMI option. The first 600 customers can also get a free Tecno gift hamper and no-cost EMI option for buying the new Tecno Phantom X2 Pro through retail outlets.

Tecno Phantom X2 Pro specifications

Tecno Phantom X2 Pro comes with some premium features. The smartphone sports a massive 6.8 inch full HD curved AMOLED display that supports 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Victus protection. The premium device boots Android 12 based on HiOS 12.0 skin out of the box.

The Phantom X2 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 5G SoC under the hood. It is paired with Mali-G710 MC10 GPU and Hyper Engine 5.0. The device has 12GB RAM and 256GB storage with an additional 5G expandable RAM.

The smartphone comes with a big 5160mAH battery that supports 45W fast charging. The device gets a USB Type-c charging port.

The Phantom X2 Pro flaunts a triple camera system at the back, which houses 50MP primary camera with a Samsung ISOCELL GNV 3.0 sensor. The other two cameras are a 13 MP ultrawide unit that doubles as a macro shooter, and a 50 MP telephoto camera with a retractable lens, which is one of the main highlight of this flagship phone. The company has claimed that the sensor will help get better closer shots by moving out from the camera hose and retracting near to the subject for close, depth shots. At front, the Tecno Phantom X2 Pro has a 32MP camera sensor housed inside a punch-hole cutout, to capture selfies.