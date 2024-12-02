Tecno Phantom V2 Flip and Phantom V2 Fold to debut in India on December 6, 2024

Tecno will soon launch its latest foldable Phantom V2 series device-Phantom V2 Flip and the Phantom V2 Fold- in India on December 6, 2024. The foldable devices will be available exclusively through Amazon. The e-commerce site has made a microsite for the Tecno V2 series.

The key specifications of the Phantom V2 Fold and Phantom V2 Flip has been revealed by the company ahead of the official launch. The Phantom V2 Fold has been designed by LOEWE and is confirmed to feature a 6.42-inch cover display, a massive 5,750 mAh battery with support for 70W of wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging. The device is expected to be priced under Rs 1 lakh in the Indian market. The phone will be available in two colourways: Karst Green and Rippling Blue. Rumors suggest that the phone will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor.

Meanwhile, the Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 could be a rebranded version of the recently launched Infinix Zero Flip that packs a 6.9-inch Full HD+ LTPO AMOLED primary display and a 3.64-inch AMOLED outer display along with a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 processor and a 4,720mAh battery with support for 70W fast charging.

The V2 Flip could feature a 50MP primary shooter and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens on the rear along with a 32MP selfie shooter. Meanwhile, the V2 Fold is rumored to house a dual 50MP camera setup to the back. On the front, there could be a 32MP sensor for taking selfies and attentding video calls.

The two devices will also come with many AI-powered features like AI Image Cutout, Magic Removal and Ella AI writing.

The company has also confirmed that Phantom V2 Fold 5G will come in 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant.