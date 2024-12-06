Tecno Phantom V Fold2, Phantom V Flip2 launched: Know price, specifications and other details

Tecno has launched the Phantom V Fold2, Phantom V Flip2 smartphones in India. Both the devices were unveiled in September of this year. Both the smartphones have a limited-time price and potential buyers can take advantage of that. While the Tecno Phantom V Fold2 costs Rs 79,999, the Tecno Phantom V Flip2 costs Rs 34,999.

The Tecno Phantom V Fold2 is offered with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage and it is available in Karst Green and Rippling Blue colors. On the other hand, the Phantom V Flip2 is offered in Travertine Green and Moondust Grey colours. The RAM and storage configuration is 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Specifications

The Tecno Phantom V Fold2 with 7.85 inch LTPO AMOLED folding display gets a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by Dimensity 9000+ SoC and runs on Android 14. The device gets a 5750 mAh battery and the wired charging support is 70W. The cover screen is 6.42 inch 120Hz LTPO AMOLED and offers 1080p resolution. In terms of camera, the smartphone gets five cameras- three 50MP (primary, ultrawide, and telephoto) and two 32MP front cameras.

On the other hand, the Tecno Phantom V Flip2 is powered by a Dimensity 8020 processor and runs on Android 14 OS out of the box. The device gets 4720 mAh battery and a 3.64 inch AMOLED cover screen. In terms of display, Tecno Phantom V Flip2 offers 6.9 inch 120Hz LTPO AMOLED FullHD+ folding display. Meanwhile, the cover screen is 3.64 inches. Camera wise, the Phantom V Flip2 gets two rear cameras- 50MP primary camera and 50MP ultrawide camera. The selfie camera is a 32MP camera.

When it comes to connectivity both the devices get Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C and much more.

