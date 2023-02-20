Tecno Phantom V Fold to sport triple rear cameras

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Tecno is scheduled to launch its first foldable smartphone -Phantom V Fold during the Mobile World Congress 2023 on February 28. Ahead of the official launch of the device, a poster has been leaked online which offers a glimpse at the design and specifications of the handset.

The leaked official-looking poster shows the Tecno Phantom V Fold in a black shade and the back appears to be equipped with a triple camera unit. The hinge of the smartphone is said to come with a “reverse snap structure”. It is claimed to be the world’s first left-right foldable smartphone.

According to reports, the company has used aerospace-grade material in the overall chassis of the smartphone. The purpose is to improve its durability and make it lightweight as well.

Tecno Phantom V Fold leak

Tecno Phantom V Fold has been confirmed to launch on February 28 and to pack a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC. The chipset has an overall AnTuTu test score of over 1.08 million. It is claimed to be the world’s first left-right foldable smartphone.

The Phantom V Fold is expected to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Motorola Razr 2022, and Oppo Find N2 Flip, which also has the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC under the hood.

Besides the Phantom V Fold, Tecno is also reportedly working on another high-end foldable handset — Phantom Vision V. It is tipped to have a new rollable sliding screen for the device. The purported handset appears like a smartphone when folded, but expands to offer a tablet-sized display.