Tecno Phantom V Fold smartphone launched at MWC 2023; Price, specs

Tecno has introduced its first foldable phone -Tecno Phantom V Fold at the Mobile World Congress 2023 (MWC 2023). Tecno has finally made its entry to the foldable phone market with the launch of the Phantom V Fold.

The Phantom V Fold smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, triple rear cameras and a 120Hz refresh rate dual screen.

Tecno Phantom V Fold price in India

The company has confirmed that the Phantom V Fold will first make its way to the Indian market. It is priced at Rs 89,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model, and Rs 99,999 for the 12GB + 512GB.

Tecno will launch the Phantom V Fold in Q2 2023, starting with India where it will be priced at Rs 89,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model, and Rs 99,999 for the 12GB + 512GB. There will be a special launch offer price of Rs 79,999 for a limited period as well.

Tecno Phantom V Fold Specifications

The device is equipped with a 6.42-inch AMOLED display on the cover with support for 1080p and a 120Hz screen. While the inside display is a 7.85-inch LTPO panel and has a 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the Tecno device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.

It flaunts a triple camera system at the back that consists of a 50-megapixel main camera, a secondary 50-megapixel zoom sensor and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens. The device has two selfie cameras including a 32-megapixel shooter on the cover display, and a 16-megapixel sensor on the inner screen. Phantom V Fold is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging that is claimed to charge the device up to 100 percent in under an hour.