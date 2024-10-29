Tecno Megapad 10 launched with 7,000mAh battery, split-screen feature

Tecno has launched a new tablet Megapad 10 with a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, a 13-megapixel main rear camera, and a massive 7,000mAh battery in select global markets. The device gets a split-screen feature and carries dual stereo speakers. As per the official listing, the Tecno Megapad 10 is offered in Champagne Gold and Space Grey colours. However, the company has not revealed the price and sale date of the device yet. There is no information about its availability in India as well.

Tecno Megapad 10 Features

The Tecno Megapad 10 is equipped with a 10.1-inch HD+ screen that supports 450nits of peak brightness level, and 800 x 1,280 pixels resolution. It also has 80 percent screen-to-body-ratioand an Eye Comfort mode, and a Dark Mode for users comfort. It runs on Android 14-based HiOS skin on top.

The processor on the device is a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, that is paired with 4GB of RAM. The official listing shows the tablet with 128GB and 256GB onboard storage options.

The Tecno Megapad 10 sports a 13-megapixel main rear camera sensor alongside an LED flash unit. The tablet also carries a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. It is equipped with dual stereo speaker units as well. The tablet supports the split screen and ShapeFlex Snip features. The latter helps users cut screenshots into many shapes like circles, triangles, and more.

A massive 7,000mAh battery powers the Megapad 10. The battery supports 18W wired charging, which is claimed fully charge the device in 2.5 hours. It can last up to eight hours of video playback. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1 and a USB Type-C port.

The tablet measures 240.7 x 159.5 x 7.35mm in size and weighs 447g. Pricing and availability details of the tablet are expected to be announced soon.