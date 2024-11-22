Tecno launches Pop 9 smartphone in India, offers Mediatek Helio G50 SoC

Tecno has launched the Pop 9 LTE smartphone in the Indian market. The device offers features that are quite cool for a device that comes with a price tag of Rs 6699 (which is way cheap). The device offers a Mediatek Helio G50 SoC at the core.

Tecno Pop 9 smartphone is expected to get 6.67” LCD with HD+ resolution like the African variant of the same.

On the front, the device gets a dynamic punch hole camera which is 8MP in nature. The dynamic punch hole is quite similar to the Dynamic Island that is offered by Apple. Tecno has offered the feature by offering some animations around the front camera.

Well, if you think that the Dynamic Island is the only thing that resembles to the iPhone 15; we also get back Camera Island similar to the same. At the rear, the Tecno Pop 9 gets a 13MP sensor along with PDAF.

Important features on the smartphone include 5000 mAh battery, 3GB RAM which can be doubled with Memory Fusion feature in Settings, IR blaster and much more.

The Tecno Pop 9 gets a 64GB storage onboard. Whne it comes to colours we get three colours- Glittery White, Lime Green or Startrail Black. The device will be available from Novemeber 26 on Amazon India.