New Delhi: TECNO, the global premium smartphone brand of of Transsion Holdings, on Saturday launched its “doorstep delivery” initiative with the largest offline retail network of 35,000 outlets across India in a bid to meet its consumers smartphone demand as rules of lockdown are relaxed.

The innovative model will help retailer revive their businesses and empower consumers to select the product of their choice from the safety of their homes.

Consumers can reach out to their preferred retailers at https://www.tecno-mobile.in/home-delivery and enter their pin code details to initiate this service.

The microsite with a store locator will assist in mapping the retailer and their contact details, and the device will be delivered at their doorsteps by their nearest retailer, TECNO said.

The initiative will enable its consumers to connect and place orders with their preferred retailers as per the zoning guidelines of the government from the comfort of their home.

TECNO said all orders will be delivered within 24 hours in compliance with the norms and guidelines prescribed by the government for zones created in the wake of the Covid-19 crises, and consumers will not incur any additional charges.

“At the time of crisis, going out to a physical store could be difficult for some people. As a consumer-centric brand, we are taking a step towards bringing them closer to our 35,000 retailers,” Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of Transsion India, said in a statement.

“The Doorstep Delivery initiative is an innovative lead generation model that will allow us to create an environment of business continuity that will empower the retailers, the consumers and all those who are involved across the supply chain.

“Operations will be carried out in conformity with the prescribed advisory and guidelines set by the Government,” he added.

As part of the endeavour, TECNO’s 370+ service centres have already resumed operations and will restart its Noida factory in the week starting May 11, conforming to the advisory and guidelines of the state governments.

Effective immediately, the doorstep delivery service will include TECNO’s popular smartphones with many segment first features like CAMON 15, CAMON 15Pro and the Spark Go Plus.

And consumers will be able to avail the offers such as free Bluetooth earpiece worth Rs 799 available for limited period only (with Spark Go plus only) and one-time screen replacement, and one-month extended warranty (12+1 month), the company said.

To ensure the initiative adheres to the highest safety standards, TECNO said its retailers would ensure safe and hygienic delivery, following all statutory requirements and regulations of the Government.

Earlier, TECNO also announced initiatives like implementing a two-month warranty extension policy for its smartphones whose warranty expires during the period between March 20 and May 31, 2020.