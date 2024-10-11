Tecno Camon 30S launched with 50MP Sony IMX896 camera, 6.78 inch display launched

Tecno Camon 30S has been launched and the device is currently available for purchase. The device is the third device in the Camon 30 series after Camon 30 and Camon 30 Pro. The device offers great specs when in it comes to its segment. We get a 50MP Sony IMX896 primary camera, a 6.78-inch display, and much more on the device. We have mentioned all the details about the smartphone below.

Tecno Camon 30S specifications

The Tecno Camon 30S smartphone get a 6.78” FHD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The peak brightness of the device is 1300 nits. We do get a Gorilla Glass protection on the device. The device is IP53-rated and users can use it with their wet fingers.

When it comes to camera, the device offers a 50MP camera with 1/1.56” sensor which is from Sony, and gets OIS too. The other camera is a 2MP depth sensor that gets a dual-LED flash. The selfie camera is a 13MP depth camera along with dual-LED flash. The device also offers stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support but lacks 3.5mm headphone jack. In terms of battery, we get a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

The device is available in Blue, Nebula Violet, Celestial Black and Dawn Gold colour options.

Price and variant

The Tecno Camon 30S is available now in Pakistan and costs PKR 60,000 for the sole 8GB + 256GB option.