Tecno Camon 20 series to make its debut in India soon, Check launch date and specs

Tecno will be launching its next smartphone series- Camon 20 series in India very soon. The Camon series will be launching on May 27, announced the company. Tecno offers four models under this series and it including Camon 20, Camon 20 Pro, Camon 20 Pro 5G, and Camon 20 Premiere. However, only two models will be launched in India on May 27 and it includes Tecno Camon 20 and Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G.

While the Tecno Camon 20 and Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G offer similar specifications, they differ from each other on the basis of processor and camera. Both smartphones were launched in Nigeria a few weeks ago and we expect the specs to be the same as they launch in India.

Tecno Camon 20

The device offers 6.67 inches always-on AMOLED display (20:9 screen-to-body ratio) with a resolution of 1080 x 2040 pixels. Users get Mediatek Helio G85 octa-core chipset along with Mali-G52 on the device. Users get 8GB RAM + 256GB storage on the device.

When it comes to camera, users get a dual camera setup which includes a 64MP primary camera and 2 MP depth cameras. The back camera setup also comprises of ring-LED flash and supports features like panorama and HDR. The front camera is a 32MP sensor and can record video in [email protected]

In terms of connectivity, users get Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Positioning, NFC, Radio, USB Type-C and much more. For security the smartphone offers an under-display sensor. A 5000mAh battery is packed in the device and it supports 33W fast charging too.

Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G

The device offers 6.67 inches always-on AMOLED display (20:9 screens to body ratio) with a resolution of 1080 x 2040 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. Users get Mediatek Helio 8050 octa-core chipset along with Mali-G77 on the device. Users get 8GB RAM + 256GB storage on the device.

When it comes to the camera, users get a dual camera setup which includes a 64MP primary camera, a 2 MP depth camera, and a 2 MP macro camera. The back camera setup also comprises ring-LED flash and supports features like panorama and HDR. The front camera is a 32MP sensor and can record video in [email protected]

In terms of connectivity, users get Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Positioning, NFC, Radio, USB Type-C, and much more. For security, the smartphone offers an under-display sensor. A 5000mAh battery is packed in the device and it supports 33W fast charging too.

Both the devices run Android 13 based HIOS 13 out of the box.