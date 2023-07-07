Tecno Camon 20 Premier launched in India at Rs 29,999; Check Specs and Configuration

Smartphone manufacturer Tecno has launched another smartphone in the Camon 20 series i.e Camon 20 Premier. The Tecno Camon 20 Premier offers 8GB RAM along with 512 GB of storage and has a special launch price of Rs 29,999. The device will be available for purchase in India on the Amazon e-commerce website during Prime Day sale.

Techno Camon 20 Premier specifications

The Camon 20 Premier packs a 6.67″ FullHD+ AMOLED display that supports a refresh rate of 120Hz. The device will be powered by the Dimensity 8050 SoC under the hood. It runs on Android 13-based HiOS 13 out of the box. In terms of battery power, the device packs a 5000 mAh battery that supports 45W wired charging.

Speaking about camera of the device, we get four cameras on it. That includes 50MP primary, 108MP ultrawide and macro camera and 2MP depth camera. The camera module is accompanied by a laser focus. On the front we get a 32MP selfie camera that is present in a punch-hole.

The Tecno Camon 20 Premier also has stereo speakers and an in-display fingerprint reader for biometric authentication. The device is available in Dark Welkin and Serenity Blue colors.

The other devices offered in the series include Camon 20, and Camon 20 Pro 5G.