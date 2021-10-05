Tecno Camon 18 Premier with 120Hz AMOLED display, Gimbal Stabilised rear camera launched: Check specifications

Tecno Camon 18 Premier has been launched in Nigeria under the Tecno Camon 18 series which also includes two more smartphones that is vanilla Tecno Camon 18 and Tecno Camon 18P. The Tecno Camon 18P has not been launched yet.

The Tecno Camon 18 Premier smartphone features a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC , a triple camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, and a 120Hz AMOLED display.

Tecno Camon 18 Premier price, availability

There is no information on the price of the Tecno Camon 18 Premier on the official website yet but we expect the company to reveal it soon.

The new Tecno smartphone is expected be available for sale in Nigeria soon and will be offered in Polar Night and Vast Sky colour options.

There is no information on the global availability of the smartphone yet.

Tecno Camon 18 Premier specifications

The Tecno Camon 18 Premier comes with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 1,080×2,400 pixels resolution, 550 nits of peak brightness and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The phone has dual-SIM (Nano) support and runs Android 11-based Hi OS 8.0.

The phone is powered by the recently launched MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

For Photos and videos, the phone sports a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a gimbal-stabilised 12-megapixel sensor, and an 8-megapixel periscope zoom lens with 60x Hyper Zoom support. In addition, it also has a Moon Probe feature that uses its Galileo algorithm to capture images of the Moon.

The smartphone has a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with dual-LED flash at the front.

The device is backed by a 4,750mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The battery is claimed to be charged up to 64 percent in under 30 minutes.

Connectivity features on Tecno phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

It also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone has an AGC glass on the back panel and measures 163.8×75.85×8.15mm.