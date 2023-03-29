Techno Spark 10 5G budget smartphone launched in India, Check specs here

Techno has launched another budget smartphone in India in the form of Techno Spark 10 Pro. The Techno Spark 10 5G offers 5G connectivity, 50MP primary camera along with a powerful processor below Rs 13,000 in India.

Specifications

The Techno Spark 10 5G Android smartphone offers 6.6-inch HD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The peak brightness is 480 nits. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset and gets a 4GB RAM. An additional virtual RAM is offered on the device too. In terms of storage, the smartphone offers 64GB of storage. Users can expand the storage of the device through microSD card up to 1TB.

A massive battery of 5000mAh along with 18W charging is offered on the smartphone. The company has claimed that the battery can be charged up to 50% in 50 minutes.

When it comes to camera, the primary camera is a 50MP f/1.6 camera. Other camera is a AI secondary lens. The front camera is a 8MP f/2.0 selfie camera.

Colours

The smartphone will be available in Meta Black, Meta White and Meta Blue colour options. The sale will start from April 7 and it will be available in outlets across the country.