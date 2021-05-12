New Delhi: As India continues to struggle with the second and more brutal wave of Covid-19, technology companies Tech Mahindra and HCL on Wednesday pledged support to strengthen the country’s fight against Covid-19.

Tech Mahindra Foundation, the CSR arm of Tech Mahindra, announced its support to Mission Oxygen, an initiative by Democracy People Foundation, to ensure last-mile delivery of oxygen supply across India.

The partnership will strive to ensure that hospitals, nursing homes and medical care facilities, especially in tier-2 cities, get immediate access to oxygen.

“We are confident that together we can contribute towards enabling the supply chain digitally and provide immediate access of oxygen concentrators to hospitals, and also set up permanent oxygen facilities for the long run,” Jagdish Mitra, Chief Strategy Officer & Head of Growth, Tech Mahindra, said in a statement.

Mission Oxygen is an initiative by the Democracy People Foundation with the participation of 250 entrepreneurs that has successfully raised Rs 36 crore through its efforts and has already donated 1,000 oxygen concentrators and will donate 5,000 more oxygen generators by May 20.

Considering the likelihood of a wave 3, the goal of this initiative in its second phase will be to also enable hospitals to become self-sufficient by enabling the provision of PSA (pressure swing adsorption) plants.

On the other hand, HCL said that it is supporting the Delhi Government with 12,000 oxygen cylinders each with a capacity of 40 liters and 21 Oxygen Plants, which will generate 8,800 liters of oxygen per minute, catering to around 1,500 patients at a time.

Two of these ready-to-use Oxygen Plants which are being imported from France have already been delivered and will get installed at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in New Delhi, the company said.