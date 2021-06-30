TCL launches C Series Collection of Smart QLED TVs in India, Prices start at Rs 64,990

TCL has launched a new C series collection of smart QLED TVs in India. These latest models of smart TVs C825, C728, and C725 come with a host of smart features.

The most prolific feature of the TV series is that it comes with 4K QLED and 4K mini-LED displays. While the C725 is the most is the initial model of the C series, the C728 and the C825 are the top models of the series.

The specifications and price of the TCL C-series are as follows:

TCL C725 Smart TV

TCL C725 TV features a 4K QLED display, HDR 10+ support and MEMC support for seamless consumption of multi-media content. The TV is equipped with a video call camera which can be upgraded to Google TV soon.

The smart TV also supports gaming via AirConsole feature for better gaming experience. In terms of audio quality, the TCL C725 TV gets a built-in Onkyo soundbar and Dolby Atmos support. The starting price of the TV is Rs 64,990 for 50-inch while 55-inch and 65-inch costs Rs 72,990 and Rs 99,999.

TCL C728 Smart TV

TCL C728 TV features a 4K QLED display and supports a 120HZ MEMC support. This TV is targeted at gamers as it supports higher frames, which is required in playing many games. It gets a quantum dot technology for better picture quality and supports Dolby Vision IQ. Other important features of the smart TV are HDMI 2.1 support, Freesync support and auto low-latency mode.

The smart TV also supports gaming via AirConsole feature for better gaming experience. In terms of audio quality, the TCL C728 TV gets a built-in Onkyo soundbar and Dolby Vision IQ support. The starting price of the TV Rs 79,990 for 55-inch while 65-inch and 75-inch costs Rs 1,02,990 and Rs 1,59,990 respectively.

TCL C825 Smart TV

The most expensive smart TV of the C series is C825. This smart TV features a Dolby Vision feature for a better picture quality. This TV is the first mini-LED 4K TV in India and has a peak brightness of 1000 nits.

The TV gets support for 120Hz MEMC and has a Game Master mode for better gaming. It has Onkyo speakers, detachable camera and also features an IMAX Enhanced certification. In terms of price the TCL C825 costs Rs 1,14,990 for 55-inch model and Rs 1,49,990 for top end 65-inch variant.