TCL 20 R 5G budget smartphone launched with Dimensity 700 SoC; Check price, specs

TCL has finally launched its new 5G smartphone TCL 20 R 5G in the European market. The new smartphone come with MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and 4 GB RAM. The phone also has a triple rear camera setup that is headlined by a 13 megapixel primary camera.

There is currently no information on the arrival of this phone in India.

Price of TCL 20 R 5G

According to the report of Android Planet, the TCL 20 R 5G is priced at 179 Euro ( around Rs 15,600) in Netherlands market. It is set to go on sale starting from October.

The phone is available for purchase in Black and Blue colors.

TCL 20 R 5G Specifications

The TCL 20 R 5G features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720×1600 pixels and 90Hz refresh rate. the phone runs Android 11. It will get an Android 12 update in the future and the company has claimed to provide security updates for three years.

In addition tthe phone has support for TCL’s NXTVISION display technology.

Under the hood, the phone has MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, 4 GB RAM and 64 GB on-board storage, which can be expanded via a memory card.

Camera specifications

The device sports a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor as well as a 2-megapixel macro sensor. Currently, there is no information available on the selfie camera. But it has been placed inside a waterdrop-style notch.

Battery

The phone packs a 4500mAh battery, but it doesn’t support fast charging. The phone has a USB Type-C port for charging.

It also has a fingerprint sensor on the back for security. Apart from this, connectivity features of the phone includes 4G, Bluetooth, GPS for connectivity.