Reliance Jio introduced many beneficial plans for its JioFiber broadband users. Its broadband plans starts from Rs 399. Jio offers high speed internet in a affordable price. The plans offers unlimited calling and 30 Mbps speed for a month.

Like Jio, Tata Sky also offers many affordable plans for its broadband users for high speed internet. Tata Sky broadband gives a 50 Mbps broadband plan for Rs 699, but if users buy them for 3 months together for Rs 2097.

Lets take a look at those plans offered by JioFiber and Tata Sky Broadband under Rs 1000.

JioFiber Rs 399 broadband plan: This broadband plan of Jio offers unlimited voice calling and truly unlimited internet at 30 Mbps speed for a month. However, the plan does not come with any OTT subscriptions.

JioFiber Rs 699 broadband plan: This plan offers truly unlimited internet at 60 Mbps speed and unlimited calling. This plan also does not come with any OTT subscriptions.

JioFiber Rs 999 broadband plan: This broadband plan comes with unlimited voice calling and truly unlimited internet with a speeds of up to 150Mbps. The plan allows free access to 14 OTT apps including Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony LIV, Zee5, Alt Balaji and many more.

TataSky Rs 950 broadband plan: This Tata Sky broadband plan that comes with 100 Mbps data speed for a month. It offers unlimited calling facility. The same plan gives a subscription for 3 months, 4 months and 6 months for a price of Rs 2700, Rs 4500 and Rs 8400 respectively.

Tata Sky 150 Mbps broadband plan: This plan is priced at Rs 1050 per month. It gives truly unlimited data of 150 Mbps. However, the plan is available in select circles like Delhi and Bangalore. However, when users subscribe to this plan for 3 months, 6 months, and 12 months together, the monthly costs fall under Rs 1000.

TataSky Rs 699 broadband plan: This broadband plan has an validity of 3 months and it has a price tag of Rs 2097. This means that per month, this plan costs Rs 699. It also gives unlimited landline calls and offer a truly unlimited data speed of up to 50 Mbps.

(Source: India Today)