Tata Sky Binge subscribers can now enjoy Amazon Prime Video shows, know details here

The Tata Sky Binge subscribers can now enjoy Amazon Prime Video shows on their Television sets. The Amazon Prime service can be availed on Tata Sky Binge platform by paying an additional charge of Rs 129 per month.

Currently, Tata Sky Binge offers two plans for its subscribers. The Rs 149 plan offers users to browse and watch through content of 7 OTT platforms on three smartphones/ mobile devices. The Rs 299 plan offers users to watch content of 10 OTT platforms on a TV along with three smartphones/ mobile devices.

Additionally, Tata Sky has integrated the metadata of Amazon Prime Video with set-top-box of Tata Sky Binge+. For the unknown, the Tata Sky Binge+ is an Android platform enabled set-top-box. It provides functions like Google Voice Assistant, Chromecast, Bluetooth and supports 4K.

At present, Tata Sky Binge offers its subscribers with services of OTT platforms like Disney+ Hotstar Premium, ZEE5, Voot Select, Voot Kids, SonyLIV, SunNxt, Hungama Play, Eros Now, ShemarooMe, and CuriosityStream. Amazon Prime Video is the makes a new entry in Tata Sky Binge services.

Amazon Prime offers a wide variety of services which includes the thousands of popular shows and movies. Some of the popular movies available on the platform to stream right now are Toofan,Sherni, Cold Case, Sarpatta,The Tomorrow War, Asuran, Wonder Woman 1984 etc. Some of the popular shows include The Family Man, The Boys, Mirzapur, Breathe, Tandav, Hostel Daze, Comicstaan etc.