Tata Sky Binge subscribers can now enjoy Amazon Prime Video shows, know details here

By WCE 4
Tata Sky Binge offers Amazon Prime Video
Image Credits: IANS

The Tata Sky Binge subscribers can now enjoy Amazon Prime Video shows on their Television sets. The Amazon Prime service can be availed on Tata Sky Binge platform by paying an additional charge of Rs 129 per month.

Currently, Tata Sky Binge offers two plans for its subscribers. The Rs 149 plan offers users to browse and watch through content of 7 OTT platforms on three smartphones/ mobile devices. The Rs 299 plan offers users to watch content of 10 OTT platforms on a TV along with three smartphones/ mobile devices.

Related News

WhatsApp multi-device support for iOS users arrives via beta…

This Reliance Jio yearly prepaid plan is first of its kind,…

Additionally, Tata Sky has integrated the metadata of Amazon Prime Video with set-top-box of Tata Sky Binge+. For the unknown, the Tata Sky Binge+ is an Android platform enabled set-top-box. It provides functions like Google Voice Assistant, Chromecast, Bluetooth and supports 4K.

At present, Tata Sky Binge offers its subscribers with services of OTT platforms like Disney+ Hotstar Premium, ZEE5, Voot Select, Voot Kids, SonyLIV, SunNxt, Hungama Play, Eros Now, ShemarooMe, and CuriosityStream. Amazon Prime Video is the makes a new entry in Tata Sky Binge services.

Amazon Prime offers a wide variety of services which includes the thousands of popular shows and movies. Some of the popular movies available on the platform to stream right now are Toofan,Sherni, Cold Case, Sarpatta,The Tomorrow War, Asuran, Wonder Woman 1984 etc. Some of the popular shows include The Family Man, The Boys, Mirzapur, Breathe, Tandav, Hostel Daze, Comicstaan etc.

You might also like
Business

This electric kit can turn your Honda Active into an electric scooter at a very low…

Technology

WhatsApp multi-device support for iOS users arrives via beta program

Technology

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro With AMD Ryzen 5000 Series CPU Launched in India; Price, specs

Technology

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021: Company offers lucrative deals on premium smartphones

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.