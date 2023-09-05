Tata Punch EV might launch in October 2023

Tata Motors is all set to launch the 2023 Nexon and Nexon EV facelift on September 14. According to a new report, the next electric vehicle launch by the automobile maker could be the Tata Punch EV. The electric version of the Tata Punch is rumoured to arrive in market by late-October this year.

Tata Punch EV

Reports have suggested that the Punch EV will be based on the ALFA platform with Tata’s gen-2 EV architecture. The upcoming Punch EV will be powered by a permanent magnet synchronous motor that will draw power from a liquid-cooled battery.

Tata Motors could offer the Punch EV with two different battery sizes and charging options just like the Tigor, Tiago, and Nexon EVs.

It will likely be the first Tata EV to come with a charging socket mounted up front, on the bumper. As per reports, Tata Motors might offer the Punch EV with four-wheel disc brakes, a different alloy wheel design. The EV will also come with some styling updates to mark it out stand out from the petrol counterpart.

Tata Motors might make some changes in the interior as well. It is tipped to feature a new two-spoke steering wheel, which was showcased on the Nexon facelift. There is also a possibility that it will be offered with the larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment.

Tata Punch EV Expected price

The Tata Punch EV will be positioned as an SUV-alternative to the Tigor EV sedan. It will rival the likes of Citroen eC3, which is priced at Rs 11.50-12.43 lakh. So, the Punch EV is expected to arrive in a price range of Rs 12-14 lakh.