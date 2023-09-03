SSC Police constable recruitment 2023: Notification out for 7547 posts; Check details

The Delhi Police, Staff Selection Commission has issued a fresh notification for recruitment of several constable positions. The SSC Delhi police recruitment drive will fill up a total of 7,547 constable positions.

The application process commenced on September 1. Candidates can apply for the SSC Delhi police constable recruitment 2023 by visiting the official website, ssc.nic.in till September 30, 2023. Check more details here.

Vacancy details

Total-7547

Constable (Exe.)-Male: 4453

Constable (Exe.)-Male (Ex-Servicemen (Others): 266

Constable (Exe.)-Male (Ex-Servicemen [Commando (Para-3.1)] : 337

Constable (Exe.)-Female: 2491

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have received their 10+2 from a recognized board. For the sons and daughters of active, retired, or deceased Delhi Police personnel, multi-tasking staff members of the Delhi Police, and band members, need to be eleventh passed to be eligible for the post.

SSC Constable Recruitment 2023 age limit:

The age of the candidates should be between 18 to 25 years.

Application fee

The candidates belonging to general or unreserved category need to pay an application fee of Rs 100. Ex-servicemen (ESM), SC, and ST candidates are not required to pay an application fee.

How to apply SSC Constable Recruitment 2023