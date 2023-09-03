SSC Police constable recruitment 2023: Notification out for 7547 posts; Check details
The Delhi Police, Staff Selection Commission has issued a fresh notification for recruitment of 7,547 constable positions.
The Delhi Police, Staff Selection Commission has issued a fresh notification for recruitment of several constable positions. The SSC Delhi police recruitment drive will fill up a total of 7,547 constable positions.
The application process commenced on September 1. Candidates can apply for the SSC Delhi police constable recruitment 2023 by visiting the official website, ssc.nic.in till September 30, 2023. Check more details here.
Vacancy details
Total-7547
Constable (Exe.)-Male: 4453
Constable (Exe.)-Male (Ex-Servicemen (Others): 266
Constable (Exe.)-Male (Ex-Servicemen [Commando (Para-3.1)] : 337
Constable (Exe.)-Female: 2491
Educational Qualification
Candidates should have received their 10+2 from a recognized board. For the sons and daughters of active, retired, or deceased Delhi Police personnel, multi-tasking staff members of the Delhi Police, and band members, need to be eleventh passed to be eligible for the post.
SSC Constable Recruitment 2023 age limit:
The age of the candidates should be between 18 to 25 years.
Application fee
The candidates belonging to general or unreserved category need to pay an application fee of Rs 100. Ex-servicemen (ESM), SC, and ST candidates are not required to pay an application fee.
How to apply SSC Constable Recruitment 2023
- Visit the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.
- Then click on the” Notice of Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination-2023″ link
- Register and login.
- Fill in the application form and make the pay the application fees.
- Submit the application.
- Download and print a copy of the same for future reference.