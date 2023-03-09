Spotify Premium free for 4 months: Did you get it ?

Spotify is offering its Premium subscription for free for as many as four months to both Android and iOS devices as part of its Holi offer in India. The music listening app generally offers one month free subscription services to users. The offer is valid until March 9th.

Spotify Premium was available for purchase on Android and iOS devices at Rs 119 monthly after that. This offer was available for current free and paid subscribers, making Spotify Premium accessible to all.

Here how you can claim it.

Spotify Premium free offer

Spotify was offering four months Premium subscription to users for free for four months when a subscriber set up auto-payment options, including using credit cards, debit cards, or UPI. After the completion of four months, the users would be charged the usual Rs 119 per month on all devices.

However, as the offer period has ended, you may not be able to get it now. If you managed to grab the deal before the offer ended then congratulations to you.

Those, who did not get it, don’t be downcast as Spotify runs these promotional offers from time to time to enable users to get a taste of its recommendation algorithm at lower prices.

Moreover, some selected users reportedly got a promotional Rs 299 yearly fee for Spotify Premium on the app.

In November last year, Amazon offered six months of free Spotify Premium to customers who purchased smartphones during the Great Indian Festival sale. However, this offer was applicable only to new customers of Spotify Premium. Even earlier, in August 2022, Spotify ran a 3-month free promo for new users who subscribed to a Student plan or an Individual plan on the app.

Samsung also offers three months of free Spotify Premium to select Samsung smartphones buyers. This, combined with the current promo helps new Samsung smartphone users get 7 months of free access to the Premium service.

This comes in the aftermath of an RBI order that requires users to re-authorise auto-pay mandates, which have been popularly used for subscriptions to platforms like Spotify. With this offer, the music streaming service will look to bring several more customers into the fold with a compulsory auto-pay mandate to avail the offer.