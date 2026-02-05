Spotify announces major update, introduces offline reads, and lyric translation

Advertisement

Spotify has added some major features for the lyrics feature with the latest update. The Spotify app now offers lyrics translations and previews for all users. Both the free and premium users on iOS and Android platforms can avail these features. However, only the premium subscribers will get the offline access to lyrics feature.

Spotify has added an translate option on the tracks. Users can access these feature by tapping on the translate icon on supported tracks. After that they can see the lyrics of the song along with the original lines on their device screen. Note that the lyrics will appear in whatever language the device has been set.

Lyric previews appear automatically but can be turned off if desired.

Spotify has started the global rollout of these features. Now, users around the world can enjoy their favorite songs and understand the lyrics instead of just guessing about them.

Spotify aims to enhance the users experience by making song lyrics more accessible and understandable.

