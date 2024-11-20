SpaceX conducts its latest test flight of Starship rocket

Texas (USA): SpaceX conducted test flight of the Starship rocket system. The ship challenged the milestones said reports on Tuesday.

The starship is said to have the most powerful launch vehicle ever. The rocket is said to be 121 meters which is roughly around 400-foot in height. According to reports, the rocket was launched from the SpaceX’s Starbase facility in Brownsville of Texas city.

Reports say thar there were a few problems due to its enormous booster during the launch however it later had a successful splashdown of in the Indian Ocean.

Watch The Official Video Here:

Also Read: First commercial spacewalk completed by SpaceX and Polaris Dawn crew