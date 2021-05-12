Audio accessory brand Soundcore has launched Life Dot 2 ANC (Automatic Noise Cancellation) earbuds at an attractive price of Rs 7,499 in the Indian market.

The sweet thing about the earbuds is its noise cancellation feature. According to Soundcore, the earbuds eliminate almost every noise present in the background. The earbuds also get three modes i.e. transport, outdoor and indoor which gives users an option to choose.

The Connectivity features of the Soundcore Life Dot 2 ANC include Bluetooth 5.0 with a range of 10m and IPX4 water resistance. The touch controls on the earbuds can be used to control volume, listen music, receive calls and activate Google Assistant or Siri on a smartphone.

Also read: OPPO Reno6 Pro Likely To Be Powered By MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Processor

The Soundcore Life Dot 2 ANC claims to provide a battery backup of 35 hours with the charging case. The earbuds have a play time of 7 hours on a single charge while the charging case gives a battery backup of 28 hours.

The Soundcore Life Dot 2 ANC gets a warranty of 18 months against all quality related defects and is available on Flipkart.