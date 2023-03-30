Sony ZV-E1 vlogging camera announced, offers a full-frame sensor

Sony has announced Sony ZV-E1 compact mirrorless camera for those who are into vlogging . The camera is compact and is beginner centric and is especially meant for those who love vlogging. The camera offers Sony’s latest software features along with AI human recognition and interchangeable lens support .

The key specifications of the Sony ZV-E1 camera is 12MP full-frame image sensor, BIONZ XR image processing engine, a dedicated AI (artificial intelligence) processing unit, compatibility with over 70 Sony E-mount lenses, and other advanced technologies for capturing cinematic imagery. The camera offers natural and clear images under different lighting conditions. BIONZ XR image processing engine offers 8 times more performance than the previous generation. The processor is capable of shooting high-frame-rate videos in 4K format.

“The ZV-E1 has been designed to deliver a premium content creation tool for video creators who want to elevate their content,” says Yang Cheng, Vice President, Imaging Solutions, Sony Electronics Inc. “We are constantly listening to feedback from our customers, pushing to innovate to meet their demands. We have taken all the information into mind with our development of this new camera – with more sophisticated video features, a streamlined user experience and an extremely compact design, the ZV-E1 offers a whole new way for today’s creators to create top level video content.”

Sony ZV-E1 is compatible with E-mount lenses (also with G Master lens series). The focal length of the lens that are compatible with it varies from 12mm to 1200mm. The camera offers 5-level stabilization effect through the combination of 5-axis stabilization unit with optimized gyroscope sensors. The camera supports 4K video recording and through a firmware update can be upgraded to 4K 120fps /FHD 240fps.

The connectivity features include microphone jack, headphone jack, Wi-Fi and much more.

Price and Availability

The Sony ZV-E1 costs $2199.99 USD and $2999.99 CAN (body only). However, if buyers opt for 28-60 mm F4.5-5.6 zoom lens, they have to pay $2,499.99 USD and $3,399.99 CAN. The camera will be available in May 2023 across Sony’s authorized dealers.