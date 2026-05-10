Sony Xperia 1 VIII launch likely on May 13; triple camera setup teased

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Sony has officially teased the launch of a new Xperia 1 series smartphone, which is expected to debut as the Sony Xperia 1 VIII on May 13. The Japanese tech giant shared a teaser video with the tagline “Next ONE is coming”, hinting at the arrival of the next premium Xperia flagship.

The teaser indicates that the upcoming Xperia phone will sport a triple rear camera setup in an inverted “L” design. The camera layout is quite similar to the renders of the Sony Xperia 1 VIII that leaked earlier. However, Sony has not officially confirmed the name of the smartphone yet. The launch event will be held in Japan on May 13 at 11 AM local time (about 7:30 PM IST). A dedicated microsite has also gone live, giving more hints about the new Xperia device.

Earlier leaks suggest that the Sony Xperia 1 VIII could sport a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is also expected to pack a triple rear camera unit featuring a primary sensor, an ultra-wide lens, and a telephoto camera.

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The handset was recently spotted on an Amazon Germany listing, revealing possible colour options including Garnet Red, Graphite Black, and Lolite Silver. Reports also suggest that the device may offer up to two days of battery life.

In Europe, the Sony Xperia 1 VIII is tipped to launch with a premium price tag of EUR 1,868.99 (approximately Rs. 2.08 lakh), while the UK pricing could be around GBP 1,728 (roughly Rs. 2.22 lakh). The package is reportedly bundled with Sony WH-1000XM6 wireless headphones.