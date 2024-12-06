Sony WF-L910 LinkBuds Open Wireless Earbuds launched in India

New Delhi: Sony India today announced the launch of its latest addition to the innovative LinkBuds series, the WF-L910 (LinkBuds Open) wireless earbuds. These earbuds bring together cutting-edge technology and ergonomic design to offer an immersive yet natural audio experience, perfect for users who value comfort, connectivity, and superior sound quality.

The WF-L910 (LinkBuds Open) earbuds are designed to seamlessly integrate high-quality audio with everyday life, providing users with a one-of-a-kind listening experience while staying connected to their surroundings. With the introduction of a unique open ring design and smart features, these wireless earbuds redefine convenience and audio clarity.

Soft, ergonomic design for all-day comfort

The WF-L910 (LinkBuds Open) wireless earbuds feature a soft, ergonomic shape designed for all-day comfort. The lightweight and compact design, paired with newly developed Air Fitting Supporters, ensures a secure and stable fit, accommodating a variety of ear sizes. Plus, LinkBuds Open are built with an evolved geometric form that fits comfortably in the ear. Also, it supports IPX4 water resistant rating.

11mm ring-shaped driver unit for rich, high-quality sound

The WF-L910 (LinkBuds Open) earbuds are equipped with an innovative 11mm ring-shaped driver unit, delivering exceptional high-quality audio. This unique 11 mm ring shaped driver had to overcome significant design challenges to deliver such high-quality sound. A high-compliance diaphragm and powerful neodymium magnet were specially selected to reproduce clear mid-high frequency sounds.

Open-ring design keeps you aware of your surroundings

The WF-L910 (LinkBuds Open) lets you experience a new kind of earbud with a newly developed open-ring design that keep you connected to your surroundings. This model comes in a range of colours to suit any style with different colour cases and supporters to tailor your look. The open ring driver at the center of the diaphragm maintains audio transparency, ensuring you can hear external sounds such as conversations or important alerts. This design is perfect for those who need to remain aware of their environment while listening to music or taking calls, offering a seamless blend of entertainment and real-world connectivity.

Balanced sound with DSEE capability powered by the advanced Integrated Processor V2

WF-L910 (LinkBuds Open) offers well-balanced, high-quality audio with clear mid to high ranges, powered by Sony’s Integrated Processor V2 and a specially designed 11mm ring-shaped driver unit. A high-compliance diaphragm and powerful neodymium magnet were specifically selected to reproduce clear mid and high frequency sound. LinkBuds Open also support DSEE™ (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine) and features precise voice pick up technology for ultra-clear, noise-free calls.

Adaptive Volume Control adjusts based on your environment

The WF-L910 (LinkBuds Open) features an Adaptive Volume Control, a smart feature that automatically optimises the volume based on where you are. You can enjoy lower volumes in quiet places and higher volumes in nosier places. Adaptive Volume Control is an intelligent feature that automatically adjusts the volume of your earbuds based on your surroundings. Whether you’re in a quiet room or a bustling outdoor environment, the technology seamlessly optimizes the audio levels to ensure the perfect listening experience. In quieter spaces, the volume lowers for more comfortable listening, while in noisier environments, it increases to ensure clarity. This smart function allows users to enjoy uninterrupted audio without the need for manual volume adjustments.

Advanced audio processing ensures ultra-clear, noise-free calls

Advanced audio signal processing utilizes cutting-edge algorithms to deliver ultra-clear, noise-free calls by minimizing background noise and enhancing voice clarity. This technology, often powered by AI and machine learning, analyzes and suppresses ambient sounds in real-time, ensuring that only the user’s voice is captured clearly. By optimizing microphone input and using precise voice pickup technology, advanced audio processing creates a seamless communication experience, making conversations crystal clear, even in noisy or busy environments.

Up to 22-hour battery life with quick 3-minute fast charging

The WF-L910 (LinkBuds Open) offers an impressive battery life of up to 22 hours, ensuring all-day entertainment without interruption. A quick charge feature provides added convenience–just a 3-minute charge delivers up to 60 minutes of playback, making it perfect for users on the go. This extended battery life, combined with rapid charging, ensures that users can enjoy high-quality audio, calls, and entertainment throughout the day without worrying about frequent recharging.

Smart features for seamless access to entertainment

The WF-L910 (LinkBuds Open) are packed with intuitive features and controls such as Auto Switch, Auto Play, Quick Access, voice control, Wide Area Tap and Multipoint Connection.

Compatibility with the new Sound Connect app

LinkBuds Open is compatible with the renewed Sound Connect app. By using this app, you can personalise the earbuds by adjusting various settings such as the equalizer. The simple interface lets you dial in your ideal sound and shortcut settings and can even keep track of your recent listening history in line with World Health Organisation (WHO) healthy listening habits. When activated, Background Music Effect uses DSP to make audio sound as though it’s playing in your space, rather than feeling like it’s localised in your head – perfect for when you’re doing other tasks or want something a little less intense.

Pricing and Availability

The Sony WF-L910 (LinkBuds Open) is available across all Sony Centers, Sony authorized dealers, ecommerce websites (Amazon and Flipkart) and major electronic stores across India.

(With inputs from ANI)