Sony Walkman NW-ZX707 with 25 hours of music playback and Android OS launched in India

Sony Walkman NW-ZX707 has been launched in India at Rs 69,990. It is needless to mention that the device is meant for audiophiles in the country. The latest Walkman model NW-ZX707 runs on Android OS and offers a music playback of up to 25 hours on a single charge. For those who are unknown, the first Walkman was introduced way back 45 years ago.

Key Features

The Sony Walkman NW-ZX707 runs Android 12 out of the box and users can download apps from the Google Play Store. Display on the device is 5-inch HD TFT display with 1280×720 pixel resolution. The music player takes up to 3.5 hours to get charged from 0-100 through USB Type-C. The internal storage of the device is 64GB. However, it can be increased through a micro SD card. There is also a provision for headphone stereo mini jack and balanced standard-jack. The sound effects that are supported on the device include Direct Source (Direct) ,10 Band equalizer, DSEE Ultimate, DC Phase Linearizer, Dynamic Normalizer, and Vinyl Processor.

The device can be purchased from Headphone Zone across India.

Music Features

The Sony Walkman NW-ZX707 offers great audio quality as it integrates DSD Remastering where PCM (Pulse Code Modulation) audio is resampled into an 11.2 MHz DSD (Direct Stream Digital). The Walkman upscale compressed digital music in real-time as it gets features like Edge-AI (Artificial Intelligence) as well as DSEE Ultimate (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine).

If the music playback is 44.1 kHz FLAC the battery backup is 25 hours. On the other hand, if the audio quality is increased to 96 kHz FLAC, the battery backup drops up to 23 hours. On the other hand, nonstop music can be streamed for 22 hours.

Similarly, Sony launched the NW-A306 Walkman in Europe in early January. The device offers up to 36 hours of music playback on a full charge.