Sony PlayStation 5 Pro launched across global markets, will not be available in India

Sony PlayStation 5 Pro which was unveiled back in September is now available across the globe. Well there is no good news for the Indian gaming enthusiasts as the Sony PlayStation 5 Pro will not be available here. The primary reason of the unavailability of the gaming console is selected markets is because of unavailability of Wi-Fi 7.

“PS5 Pro will not be available in some countries (which presently includes India) where 6GHz wireless band used in IEEE 802.11be (Wi-Fi 7) has not yet been allowed,” said Sony in its official statement.

The price of the Sony PlayStation 5 Pro is $699. However, if you are someone who can spend $999.99, you can get your hands on the 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Bundle. The limited Edition is restricted to 12,300 units which have a special design which is inspired from the PlayStation launched in 1994.

Sony PlayStation 5 Pro features

The Sony PlayStation 5 Pro offers PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) which provides detailed 4K resolution on compatible TVs. The device offers enhanced performance and this means support for 60Hz and 120Hz. Visuals like lifelike reflections, enhanced lighting across immersive games are offered through Advanced Ray Tracing. The PS5 Pro offers more than 50 games that are specially optimised for the console and offer 4K output. When it comes to video and display support, the Sony PlayStation 5 Pro offers 144op HDMI output, 8K support, VRR, and HDR.

When it comes to storage, the PS5 Pro gets 2TB of internal SSD storage. The gaming console also gets Wi-Fi 7 support for enhanced online stability and reduced latency.