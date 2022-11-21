Sony LinkBuds S (WF-LS900N) launched in India; Price, specs here

Sony has launched new LinkBuds S (WF-LS900N) earbuds as the latest addition in its true wireless earphone portfolio in India. The Sony LinkBuds S (WF-LS900N) made its debut in the global market in May 2022 and is now available in the Indian market. The all-new wireless earbuds comes with active noise cancellation (ANC), advanced Bluetooth codec support and more. They are priced at Rs 16,990

Sony LinkBuds S (WF-LS900N): price and availability

The Sony LinkBuds S (WF-LS900N) true wireless earbuds cost Rs 16,990 in India.Customers can receive cashback of Rs 3,000 on transaction with select debit and credit cards. The cashback will cut down the price of Sony earbuds’ to Rs 13,990.

The earbuds will be available in three colour options – Black, White, and Beig and will go on sale from November 25. The introductory off will be valid till November 30. It can be purchased via online commerce platforms along with Sony India website.

Sony LinkBuds S (WF-LS900N) specifications

The Sony LinkBuds S (WF-LS900N) true wireless earbuds are powered by the company’s Integrated Processor V1. The device has multiple features including include active noise cancellation (ANC) and app control support. The earbuds have different Bluetooth codec support including LDAC, AAC and SBC codecs.

The new Sony earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.2 for wireless connectivity and each earbud weighs 4.8 grams. The Sony LinkBuds S (WF-LS900N) offer IPX4 rating and are water resistant.