Sony launches two new smart TVs in India

New Delhi: With an aim to expand its smart TVs portfolio, Sony India on Friday launched two new TVs under its BRAVIA XR OLED A80K series that come with Cognitive Processor XR.

The new models — XR-65A80K and XR-77A80K — are priced at Rs 279,990 and Rs 699,900, respectively. They are now available on both online and offline channels.

“The newly launched OLED TV series takes vision and sound to the next level with the ingenious Cognitive Processor XR that thinks like a human brain offering a complete immersion in an experience that thrills and moves you and feels just like the world around us,” the company said in a statement.

The new BRAVIA XR OLED A80K series is currently available in 77-inch, 65-inch and one additional screen size of 55-inch. It comes with XR 4K upscaling and XR OLED motion technology to enjoy 4K action.

For gamers, it encompasses a dedicated game mode with HDMI 2.1 compatibility, including 4K 120fps, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), Auto HDR Tone and Auto Game Mode.

The company said, users can create their own cinema at home with exceptional visual and audio experience with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, IMAX Enhanced and Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode.