sony launches 'alpha 7c' full-frame camera in india

New Delhi: Sony on Wednesday launched a new full-frame camera ‘Alpha 7C’ at a starting price of Rs 1,67,990 in the Indian market.

According to the company, the ‘Alpha 7C’ is the world’s first smallest and lightest full-frame body with uncompromising performance featuring advanced AF (autofocus), high-resolution 4K video capabilities and much more.

“The new ‘Alpha 7C’ camera and FE 28-60mm F4-5.6 zoom lens packs most advanced imaging technologies in a brand new design which is the smallest and lightest full-frame camera and lens system in the world. We are opening up a new world of possibilities for content creators by giving them uncompromised power of a full-frame system in the palm of their hands,” said Mukesh Srivastava, Digital, Imaging Head, Sony India, in a statement.

Measuring only 124mm x 71.1mm x 59.7mm and weighing just 509 grams, the ‘Alpha 7C’ has a similar size and weight to an APS-C camera, with only one per cent more weight than the Alpha 6600.

The ‘Alpha 7C’ features a five-step seven stabilisation effect that allows shooting snaps without a tripod. Moreover, despite a compact body, the high-capacity NP-FZ100 battery provides enough power to shoot for long durations.

The camera supports HDR and S-Log/S-Gamut profiles, high-speed full HD recording at 120 fps and other advanced video features to offer better video capabilities capturing a high-quality video footage.

It features a side-opening LCD monitor making it easy to record selfies, overhead shots, low ground-level shots or whatever the user requires. The movie button has been placed at the top of the camera making it easier to operate while recording in selfie mode.

(IANS)