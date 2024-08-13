Sony Bravia 8 OLED Smart TV series launched in India

Sony Bravia 8 OLED Smart Television series has been launched in India. The latest smart TV series comes in 65-inch (K-65XR80) and 55-inch (K-55XR80) screen sizes and runs on Google TV.

The series includes features including Auto HDR Tone Mapping, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM). The screens offer a refresh rate of 120Hz at up to 4K resolution.

Sony Bravia 8 OLED TV series is available with a 4K (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) panel that offers up to 120Hz refresh rate. Its panels support HDR10, Dolby Vision, and HLG formats. Furthermore, this new series is equipped with an AI-backed XR image processor and includes XR 4K Upscaling technology that is claimed to take 2K signals close to 4K quality for an immersive viewing experience.

The TV series has speakers with support for Dolby Audio, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Digital Surround. It supports Bluetooth 5.3 profiles and is compatible with Apple AirPlay and HomeKit. The new series also comes with four HDMI inputs, and two USB ports and have built-in Chromecast.

For those who are games, this series offers Auto HDR Tone Mapping for instantly optimizing HDR settings. The TVs support Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) as well. Gamers can run on Google TV and users can access movies and TV episodes, apps, and games from Google Play Store. The included remote supports voice commands.

In India, the Sony Bravia 8 OLED smart TV series is available with a starting price of Rs. 2,19,990 for the 55-inch (K-55XR80) model. Meanwhile, the 65-inch version is priced at Rs. 3,14,990 (K-65XR80).

