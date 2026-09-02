Sonos launches Ace ultra headphones and beam ultra soundbar
The new audio devices bring stronger noise cancellation, Dolby Atmos and deeper integration with Sonos’ new Sonos 27 software platform.
The new audio devices bring stronger noise cancellation, Dolby Atmos and deeper integration with Sonos’ new Sonos 27 software platform.
Sonos Ace Ultra — Key Specs
- Price: $449
- Up to 35 hours of battery life with ANC on
- Up to 2x stronger Active Noise Cancellation than the original Sonos Ace
- New 40mm Sonos-designed driver
- Adaptive EQ and beamforming microphones
- Headphone linking with the Sonos ecosystem
Sonos Beam Ultra — Key Specs
- Price: $699
- 1.2-channel Dolby Atmos
- Nine custom drivers, including two upward-firing drivers
- AI-powered Speech Enhancement
- Trueplay room tuning
- Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and HDMI eARC connectivity
The Sonos 27 is accompanied by other new features like headphone connecting, wireless rear surrounds for portables and also a native voice assistant.
The brand is further adding an all new integration that will enable its consumers to manage their Sonos systems via the available voice assistant chatbots or any devices with similar artificial intelligence functionality.