Sonos launches Ace ultra headphones and beam ultra soundbar

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The new audio devices bring stronger noise cancellation, Dolby Atmos and deeper integration with Sonos’ new Sonos 27 software platform.

Sonos Ace Ultra — Key Specs

Price: $449

Up to 35 hours of battery life with ANC on

Up to 2x stronger Active Noise Cancellation than the original Sonos Ace

New 40mm Sonos-designed driver

Adaptive EQ and beamforming microphones

Headphone linking with the Sonos ecosystem

Sonos Beam Ultra — Key Specs

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Price: $699

1.2-channel Dolby Atmos

Nine custom drivers, including two upward-firing drivers

AI-powered Speech Enhancement

Trueplay room tuning

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and HDMI eARC connectivity

The Sonos 27 is accompanied by other new features like headphone connecting, wireless rear surrounds for portables and also a native voice assistant.

The brand is further adding an all new integration that will enable its consumers to manage their Sonos systems via the available voice assistant chatbots or any devices with similar artificial intelligence functionality.