Smartphone launch September 2023: From iPhone 15, Xiaomi 13T Pro to Galaxy S23 FE, Check the list

There are some exciting smartphones that will be launched in September 2023. If you are something of a smartphone enthusiast, you will be quite excited for it. From the latest iPhone 15 series to the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE we have mentioned some some devices that will be launched in Spetember 2023.

Apple iPhone 15 Series

The Apple iPhone 15 series is perhaps the most anticipated smartphone series of 2023 and it is going to be launched this September. The ‘Wonderlust’ fall event has been scheduled for September 12. The series is expected to include iPhone 15, iPhone Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone Pro Max. The 15 series will be primarily different than its predecessor due to presence of USB-C. The Dynamic island feature will be present across the lineup. The Pro mmodels will feature A17 chiipset while, the Pro Max will offer Periscope camera lens.

Xiaomi 13T Pro

The Xiaomi 13T Pro is expected to launch this month. The features in the smartphone include MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset, 120W fast charging, 144Hz AMOLED display etc.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is rumoured to launch this month. This fan variant of the S23 series will offer 50MP camera, 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Exynos 2200 processor and much more. Samsung is yet to reveal the launch date of the smartphone.

Honor 90

Honor is launching a smartphone in the Indian market after a gap of almost 3 years. The Honor 90 is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 octacore processor and should ship MagicOS 7.1 based on Android 13 out of the box.

OnePlus Open

OnePlus will be stepping into the foldable smartphone segment with the OnePlus Open. The company has remained tight-lipped about the specifications of the smartphone. It is expected that the smartphone will offer 6.3 inch cover display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and much more.