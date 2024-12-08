Smartphone brands might not opt for Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 in 2025, Know why

Qualcomm can be assumed as the leader when it comes to flagship SoCs. The company has recently launched its flagship processor Snapdragon 8 Elite across the globe and various flagship devices from reputed brands have already launched devices with it. According to the latest leak, device manufacturers will not be opting for Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 in 2025 and rather choose an affordable premium chipset.

According to tipster Digital Chat Station from China, the bulk of flagship smartphones might not opt for next year’s flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. As the tipster is known for offering reliable information, this leak comes as a bit of surprise.

If you are wondering, what alternative will premium smartphones use, the answer is Snapdragon 8s Elite. The processor is basically the successor of Snapdragon 8s Gen 3. We can expect brands like OnePlus, Redmi to opt for the upcoming processor in their devices (base flagship devices).

The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 gets a model number of SM8635 while Snapdragon 8s Elite is expected to get model number of SM8735.

As Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 launched in March 2024, we have some months left for the launch of Snapdragon 8s Elite. We should take the above mentioned information with a pinch of salt (as a lot can change is some months).