Smallest rugged smartphone: Ulefone Armor Mini 20 series unveiled

The Ulefone Armor Mini 20 series has been unveiled. The series offers Armor Mini 20T Pro, Armor Mini 20 Pro and Armor Mini 20 4G. The smartphones are the smallest rugged smartphones offered by the company.

When it comes to processor, the Armor Mini 20T Pro and Armor Mini 20 Pro get Dimensity 6300. The Armor Mini 20 4G is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. The Armor Mini 20T Pro offers advanced FLIR Thermal Imaging Lepton 3.5, 57-degree horizontal field of view, thermal resolution of 160×120, and 25 Hz frame rate. The measurable temperature range is 10°C to 450°C.

The device gets flashlight function that is powered by 130 LEDs. The handset is IP68 rated and can survive a fall into 2m of water up to 30 minutes. It is IP69K rated for high-pressure water jets. The device also gets MIL-STD-810H certification.

The device comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. There is a 4.7-inch 720×1600 LCD touchscreen with 90 Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus on top. In terms of camera, the device gets a 50MP camera with 1/1.31” Samsung GN1 sensor, along with 32 MP Samsung GD1 sensor. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner in the power button and a massive 6200 mAh battery. We get 33W wired and 15W wireless charging.

On the other hand, the Armor Mini 20 Pro gets a 64 MP infrared night vision camera at the back. The Armor Mini 20 on the other hand lacks 5G connectivity.

While the Armor Mini 20 Pro costs $369.99, the Armor Mini 20T Pro costs $469.99.