Small Doogee Smini rugged phone and larger Doogee N50 Pro launched

Rugged smartphone maker Doogee has launched a small Doogee Smini and a large Doogee N50 Pro. With a weight of 155g, the Doogee Smini is only 14g heavier than the iPhone 13 mini, which weighs 141g.

Let’s check the specifications of the newly launched Doogee Smini and Doogee N50 Pro.

Doogee Smini Specifications

The Doogee Smini runs Android 13 out of the box and sports a 4.5” IPS LCD display with 480 x 1,170px resolution and a secondary display that shows the temperature and humidity, time and date, battery level and charging status of the device. The robust phone packs a 3,000mAh power cell with 18W charging.

It is powered by the Helio G99 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM that supports virtual expansion of up to 7GB. It has 256GB storage that is expandable via a microSD card up to 2TB.

The device sports a 50MP main camera and a 2MP macro cam on the back. It also has an 8MP selfie camera on the front.

The Doogee Smini measures 133.0 x 60.0 x 13.5mm and weighs 155g. The Smini is rated IP68 for dust and water resistance and IP69K for resistance against high-pressure, high-temperature water jets. In addition, it is compliant with the MIL-STD-810H standard that means it can withstand falls as well.

The phone has a fingerprint reader mounted on the side for security as well as a custom button that can be set to launch the apps you use most often. The tiny Doogee Smini is also packed with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Doogee N50 Pro Specifications

The Doogee N50 Pro is equipped with a larger 6.52” display, this one with HD+ resolution. The larger device also comes with a larger battery, it has 4,200mAh capacity and also supports 18W charging. This phone weighs 187g.

Like the Smini, the N50 Pro has a 50MP rear camera (with a Samsung sensor) and a 2MP macro module, plus an 8MP selfie camera (also with a Samsung sensor).

Also like the mini, the phone launches with Android 13 out of the box. It has 8GB of RAM (here you can enable up to 12GB of virtual RAM) and 256GB storage, which is expandable via microSD cards (up to 1TB).

Price, Availability

The Doogee Smini and the N50 Pro will go on sale starting November 11 via the company site DoogeeMall, Amazon, and AliExpress. The Smini is already up for pre-order on AliExpress with a price of €275(around Rs 24,266).

The Doogee N50 Pro is available in Lavender Purple, Granite Black and Mint Green.The price of the Doogee N50 Pro will be revealed soon.