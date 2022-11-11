Simple and easy ways to revive UPI pin, step by step process here

With the digital transformation in India, nowadays one can easily step out of home without a purse or wallet. All we need to take along with us is our phones. Payments even in small roadside stores can be done with UPI apps. This has made life more convenient and hassle-free.

There are various UPI apps in the market that are being widely used by consumers and commercial establishments for online financial transactions. A few popular apps however are; Paytm, Bhim UPI and Google Pay.

What does one do incase one has forgotten the UPI pin, what are the ways to revive UPI pin, how to revive a UPI pin are a few queries that this post aims to answer.

So here are a few simple and easy ways to revive UPI pin:

Here is how to revive UPI pin in Google Pay check the simple steps here –

Open your Google Pay app

Tap your photo in the top right corner of the page

Tap on your bank account in which you want to reset or revive the pin

Select the bank account in which you have forgotten the pin

Then you need to tap on forget UPI pin

Enter the last 6 digits of your debit card number and the expiry date

Then you need to create a new UPI pin

Then you need to enter the OTP received through SMS

Now you can use your Google Pay as usual

The steps to revive the UPI pin in Paytm is also very similar, check details here –