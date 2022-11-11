Simple and easy ways to revive UPI pin, step by step process here

With the digital transformation in India, nowadays one can easily step out of home without a purse or wallet. All we need to take along with us is our phones. Payments even in small roadside stores can be done with UPI apps. This has made life more convenient and hassle-free.
There are various UPI apps in the market that are being widely used by consumers and commercial establishments for online financial transactions. A few popular apps however are; Paytm, Bhim UPI and Google Pay.
What does one do incase one has forgotten the UPI pin, what are the ways to revive UPI pin, how to revive a UPI pin are a few queries that this post aims to answer.
So here are a few simple and easy ways to revive UPI pin:
Here is how to revive UPI pin inGoogle Pay check the simple steps here –
- Open your Google Pay app
- Tap your photo in the top right corner of the page
- Tap on your bank account in which you want to reset or revive the pin
- Select the bank account in which you have forgotten the pin
- Then you need to tap on forget UPI pin
- Enter the last 6 digits of your debit card number and the expiry date
- Then you need to create a new UPI pin
- Then you need to enter the OTP received through SMS
- Now you can use your Google Pay as usual
The steps to revive the UPI pin in Paytm is also very similar, check details here –
- First, open the Paytm App on your phone.
- Then go to the ‘Profile’ icon on the top left side corner of the app.
- Then go to ‘Settings’ option and click on it.
- Then go to the Payment Settings.
- Search for Save Cards & Bank Accounts and click on it.
- Now select the bank account of which UPI pin you want to change.
- Selecting the account details then click on Create new UPI pin.
- Then submit the last 6 digits of the debit card and the expiry date of the card then click on ‘Proceed’ button.
- An OTP will come on your registered mobile number
- Then the ATM pin has to be entered.
- Then you can Set Your Pin