Shocking yet true! Tech Companies pay more than Rs 7 lakh per month to interns

At the start of a professional carrer, every individual has to go through intership. Well, an internship offers you much needed insight into your upcoming career. However, interns are not always paid during the internship period. There are some interns who work without a pay for a specific period and after that, they are regularised. According to a recent report by Glassdoor, some tech companies at US, pay around Rs 7 lakh per month to their interns.

Even though it sounds unbelievable, the report by Glassdoor is authentic. It shows that tech companies including Amazon, Microsoft and Meta pay around Rs 7 lakh (above $9000) per month to their interns. However, this pay is limited to the companies in the US. We have listed down top 10 companies which offer massive pay to their interns

Stripe: $9,064/ month (Approx. Rs 7.4 lakh)

Roblox: $9,017/ month (Approx. Rs 7.4 lakh)

NVIDIA: $8,280/ month (Approx. Rs 6.7 lakh)

Coinbase: $8,206/ month (Approx. Rs 6.7 lakh)

Meta: $8,160/ month (Approx. Rs 6.6 lakh)

Capital One: $8,050/ month (Approx. Rs 6.6 lakh)

Credit Suisse: $7,947/ month (Approx. Rs 6.5 lakh)

Bain & Co.: $7,873/ month (Approx. Rs 6.4 lakh)

Amazon: $7,809/ month (Approx. Rs 6.4 lakh)

EY-Parthenon: $7,651/ month (Approx. Rs 6.2 lakh)

According to the above-mentioned list, the average monthly salary of Interns at Stripe (in 2023) is reportedly $9,064 (or Rs 7.40 lakh). They are paid the salary based on a 40-hour work week. This means that the yearly income of the interns at Stripe is above $1,00,000/ year (more than Rs 81 lakh package). The study by Glassdoor has also revealed that the average highest paying internship of $9064/month at Stripe (2023) is lower than last year. Roblox paid $9667/ month in its internship program in 2022.

Even though the above mentioned list looks quite promising, it is important to note that many companies have currently freezed their hiring process due to looming economic conditions around the world. However, some companies are still accepting interns.