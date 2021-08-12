Shifting from Postpaid to Prepaid on Reliance Jio network, Know the steps here

By WCE 4
postpaid to prepaid on reliance jio
Image Credit: IANS

If you are one of those who is using a postpaid Reliance Jio connection and is opting for a prepaid connection of the same network then this article is definitely meant for you. Reliance Jio offers some amazing prepaid plans to its users at a very low price. In the meanwhile, the Reliance Jio postpaid plans are not that popular in comparison to the prepaid ones.

If Jio users want to switch from Postpaid to Prepaid, they can either switch through the Jio website or by visiting Jio store.

Related News

Know how to activate ISD plan on any Reliance Jio number

Lava announces 2nd Season of Design in India, Winners to get…

If you want to visit Jio store, then you have to search for the nearest store around your locality. After spotting the nearest Jio store fill up the migration form and submit KYC documents.

If you want to switch to Jio prepaid service from postpaid plan, follow the steps:

  1. Open Jio official website.
  2. Click on New SIM Prepaid option.
  3. Enter your name and registered Jio Postpaid number.
  4. Click on the option to generate OTP.
  5. Enter the OTP and validate details.
  6. Click on I am interested in prepaid option and click on ‘Port to Jio’.
  7. Submit delivery address which can be used to deliver the SIM.
  8. Click on ‘Submit Port to Jio request’ option.
  9. Upon successfully filling the option, a Jio customer care executive will reach your address within 3-4 days.
  10. The Jio customer care executive will ask you for valid documents like Aadhaar card, voter ID, passport, and driving license. Keep the documents ready.
You might also like
Technology

Know how to activate ISD plan on any Reliance Jio number

Technology

Lava announces 2nd Season of Design in India, Winners to get Rs 50,000 as cash prize

Technology

This is how you can set Hello Tune on your Airtel mobile number

Technology

Making a video call from your TV through Smartphone camera is now possible for Jio…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.