Shifting from Postpaid to Prepaid on Reliance Jio network, Know the steps here
If you are one of those who is using a postpaid Reliance Jio connection and is opting for a prepaid connection of the same network then this article is definitely meant for you. Reliance Jio offers some amazing prepaid plans to its users at a very low price. In the meanwhile, the Reliance Jio postpaid plans are not that popular in comparison to the prepaid ones.
If Jio users want to switch from Postpaid to Prepaid, they can either switch through the Jio website or by visiting Jio store.
If you want to visit Jio store, then you have to search for the nearest store around your locality. After spotting the nearest Jio store fill up the migration form and submit KYC documents.
If you want to switch to Jio prepaid service from postpaid plan, follow the steps:
- Open Jio official website.
- Click on New SIM Prepaid option.
- Enter your name and registered Jio Postpaid number.
- Click on the option to generate OTP.
- Enter the OTP and validate details.
- Click on I am interested in prepaid option and click on ‘Port to Jio’.
- Submit delivery address which can be used to deliver the SIM.
- Click on ‘Submit Port to Jio request’ option.
- Upon successfully filling the option, a Jio customer care executive will reach your address within 3-4 days.
- The Jio customer care executive will ask you for valid documents like Aadhaar card, voter ID, passport, and driving license. Keep the documents ready.