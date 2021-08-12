Shifting from Postpaid to Prepaid on Reliance Jio network, Know the steps here

If you are one of those who is using a postpaid Reliance Jio connection and is opting for a prepaid connection of the same network then this article is definitely meant for you. Reliance Jio offers some amazing prepaid plans to its users at a very low price. In the meanwhile, the Reliance Jio postpaid plans are not that popular in comparison to the prepaid ones.

If Jio users want to switch from Postpaid to Prepaid, they can either switch through the Jio website or by visiting Jio store.

If you want to visit Jio store, then you have to search for the nearest store around your locality. After spotting the nearest Jio store fill up the migration form and submit KYC documents.

If you want to switch to Jio prepaid service from postpaid plan, follow the steps: