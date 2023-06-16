Sensex soars 200 points, Nifty tops 18,750

Mumbai: Domestic equities soared slightly higher on Friday morning with BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 233.04 points at 63,150.67, and Nifty50 gaining 68.60 points at 18,756.70.

By 9.30 am, all sectors were turned green. The Nifty Metal index gained 0.97 per cent, and the realty index jumped 0.96 per cent. Meanwhile, the PSU Bank and healthcare indices rose 0.82 per cent, and the metal index followed the rally at 0.76 per cent.

India’s biggest civil carrier Indigo’s market share soared 1.22 per cent. The carrier’s market share in May was above 60 per cent.

Hero MotoCorp slipped 0.60 per cent, after reports about the company facing a possible probe for alleged diversion of funds by the government surafced.

TCS, Hero MotoCorp, Power Grid, Bharti Airtel, Wipro, BPCL, Bajaj Auto, NTPC, L&T, and IndusInd Bank were the top losers in the opening trade.