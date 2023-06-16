Sensex soars 200 points, Nifty tops 18,750

Domestic equities soared slightly higher on Friday morning with BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 233.04 points at 63,150.67.

Technology
By Sunita 0
sensex nifty
Image Credit: IANS

Mumbai: Domestic equities soared slightly higher on Friday morning with BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 233.04 points at 63,150.67, and Nifty50 gaining 68.60 points at 18,756.70.

Sensex rose 233.04 points, or 0.37 per cent to trade at 63,150.67, while Nifty50 gained 68.60 points, or 0.37 per cent to 18,756.70 by 9.30 am.

By 9.30 am, all sectors were turned green. The Nifty Metal index gained 0.97 per cent, and the realty index jumped 0.96 per cent. Meanwhile, the PSU Bank and healthcare indices rose 0.82 per cent, and the metal index followed the rally at 0.76 per cent.

India’s biggest civil carrier Indigo’s market share soared 1.22 per cent. The carrier’s market share in May was above 60 per cent.

Hero MotoCorp slipped 0.60 per cent, after reports about the company facing a possible probe for alleged diversion of funds by the government surafced.

TCS, Hero MotoCorp, Power Grid, Bharti Airtel, Wipro, BPCL, Bajaj Auto, NTPC, L&T, and IndusInd Bank were the top losers in the opening trade.

Also Read: Sensex Falls 100 Points, Nifty Around 18,750: Infosys, TCS Lose

You might also like
Technology

Oppo Reno 9A with Snapdragon 695 5G SoC launched, Sale starts on June 22

Technology

Homegrown boAt logs Rs 4,000 cr in net sales in FY23

Technology

Xiaomi launches Redmi 12 with Helio G88 processor and triple rear camera setup

Technology

Airtel offers these data plans with unlimited 5G, Check the plans here

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans