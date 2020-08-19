Google Assistant
Send audio messages via Google Assistant on Android devices

By IANS

New Delhi: Google has introduced a new feature in its Assistant that will help users send audio messages on Android smartphones, without holding down the little mic icon.

To get started, just say, “Hey Google, send an audio message” or “Hey Google, send an audio message to Rajesh, saying I’m on the way.”

The feature is available in English as well as in Portuguese in Brazil.

With Google Assistant, your browser can now read web articles out loud.

Whenever a web article is displayed on your browser in your Android phone, you can say, “Hey Google, read it” or “Hey Google, read this page” and it will immediately read aloud the content of the web page, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

It will also help you find restaurants offering delivery or takeout nearby.

“Hey Google, take a selfie,” and Assistant will now open your phone’s front-facing camera and snap a picture on the count of three.

“You can easily share things from your phone with friends using your voice, like articles or photos,” said the company.

