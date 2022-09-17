SBI WhatsApp banking services: Everything you need to know!

State Bank of India (SBI) has recently launched the WhatsApp banking service for its customers. The SBI WhatsApp banking services can be used to check the account balance and mini-statement. In the mini-statement, the bank will provide information of the last five transactions.

The bank is offering a host of banking services to its customers via WhatsApp. The bank said in a tweet that customers can check their account balance and get mini statements via WhatsApp.

This new service enables SBI bank account holders to check their account balance and mini statement, including detailed information on the previous five transactions via the messaging service. SBI customers, including senior citizens, will be able to access the majority of their banking services through the instant messaging app WhatsApp, which will eliminate the need to wait in line for minor banking-related tasks. Customers who wish to opt for the WhatsApp banking facility will have to register first.

Your bank is now on WhatsApp. Get to know your Account Balance and view Mini Statement on the go.#WhatsAppBanking #SBI #WhatsApp #AmritMahotsav #BhimSBIPay pic.twitter.com/h2G7pmdzXA — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) August 16, 2022

How to register for SBI WhatsApp Banking?

You need to simply send an SMS WAREG A/C No’ to +917208933148 from your registered mobile number. You will receive an SMS confirming your registration.

How to use the SBI WhatsApp service:

Text “Hello” or “Hi” to +919022690226 or reply to the message you have already received on WhatsApp after signing up for the service. You’ll get a response asking you to select the services you want to avail, like account balance, mini statement, or deregistration from WhatsApp Banking. You can check your account balance or generate a mini-statement of the previous five transactions as per your needs by selecting from the options provided. Additionally, you can discontinue using SBI WhatsApp Banking at any time.

WhatsApp services to SBI credit card holders

The State Bank of India already offers WhatsApp-based services to credit card holders to track reward points, unpaid balances and account overviews. For the service, customers should send an “OPTIN” text on WhatsApp to 90040 22022. They can also sign-up by giving a missed call at 08080945040 from the registered mobile number.

