SBI WhatsApp Banking Service: How to check SBI Account Balance via WhatsApp

State Bank of India (SBI) customers can now enjoy the WhatsApp banking services. Currently, SBI WhatsApp banking services can be availed to check mini statement and account balance instantly. The mini state provided by SBI will show the details of a customer’s last five transactions. SBI has The lender has been notifying account holders about its new WhatsApp banking services.

“Your bank is now on WhatsApp. Get to know your Account Balance and view Mini Statement on the go,” said the SBI in a Twitter post on Thursday, August 25.

How to Register for SBI WhatsApp Banking

You can use the SBI WhatsApp Banking services very easily. First, you need to register your account first. SBI will ask for your consent for the same through an SMS. If you have not registered, SBI will send you a message asking to register first.

The message reads, “You are not registered for SBI WhatsApp Banking services. To register and provide your consent for using these services, kindly send the following SMS WAREG A/c No to 917208933148 from your Registered Mobile No with the Bank. You can view the detailed T&C for these services on bank.sbi.”

How to Avail SBI WhatsApp Banking Services

Step-1: Register yourself for SBI WhatsApp Banking services.

Step 2: Once you have registered, type ‘Hi’ SBI on the number +919022690226 or reply to the message you have received on WhatsApp saying “Dear Customer, You are successfully registered for SBI WhatsApp Banking services.”

Step 3: You will see three options below.

Account Balance Mini Statement De-register from WhatsApp Banking

Step 4: Or you send a query to get started.

Step 5: Choose from options 1 or 2 to check your account balance or get a mini statement of your last five transactions. You can also choose Option 3 if you want to de-register from WhatsApp Banking.

Step 5: Your account balance or mini statement will be displayed as per your choice. You can also type in your query if you have any.