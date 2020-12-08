Save Your Whatsapp Chat In Gmail, Learn These Three Easy Tricks Of The App

WhatsApp tries to give maximum convenience to its users. For this reason, this app is the most used chatting app. In WhatsApp, you can save the chat of any special friend or relative on Gmail. Apart from this, you can also delete the media files of chat at once. Let’s know about some such tricks.

How to save WhatsApp chat in Gmail

You can send WhatsApp’s personal chat to anyone via mail. Not only this, you can also save this chat on Gmail. To send a chat, go into WhatsApp settings and go to the export chat given inside the chat history. Here you can select the contact whose chat you want to save on email. Here the app also gives you the option to export chats with media files and without media files.

You can delete media files in one go

In WhatsApp, some contacts or groups increase the storage of your phone. In this case, the app gives you the option to delete media from a particular chat. For this, you have to go to WhatsApp settings and select Manage Storage after data and storage usage. After this, you will see all the chats according to the media size in the shortest possible order. Now as soon as you click on chat, media files will be shown for that group or contact, you can delete them one by one or by selecting them together.

Photo resolution will not be reduced after sending

After sharing the photo on WhatsApp, the app resizes it accordingly. With this, the quality of the photo deteriorates, but you can get rid of this problem. You can send photos to document on WhatsApp. After doing this, the photo can be shared with the original quality. To send a photo to a document, go to the attachment in the chat and tap on the document. Now from the browsed document, you can select the photos that you want to send in the original resolution.

(Source: abplive.com)