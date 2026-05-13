Samsung’s next Unpacked launch event likely to be held on July 22, might unveil Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Flip 8

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Samsung is rumoured to hold it’s next unpacked event on July 22, 2026 in London. The event might see the introduction of multiple products including the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 foldable smartphones. Reports have also indicated that the brand will unveil the its first smart glasses alongside the foldables at the said event.

Apart from these, we might also get a glimpse of the Galaxy Watch 9 series and the much-rumored Galaxy Fold Wide.

Samsung is likely to launch a book-style phone with a wider display called Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide. There’s still no word from the South Korean tech giant on an official date, but if the leak reports were to be believed then the event might be held on July 22.

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The company’s first smart glasses, expected to be named as “Galaxy Glasses”, will reportedly be designed in partnership with Gentle Monster. The Samsung Galaxy Glasses will be running on Android XR operating system co-developed with Google with Gemini built-in.

The Galaxy Glasses will be equipped with speakers, mics, and one camera, just like Meta’s first-gen Ray-Bans. The Galaxy Glasses won’t have a display, but will have Gemini as a major selling point since it’s much more capable than Meta’s AI.

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